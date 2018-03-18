Barbora Strýcová wins Indian Wells doubles title with last minute partner

18-03-2018
Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová turned a last minute doubles pairing into a winning combination when she won the Indian Wells title with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

They beat Russia’s Ekateria Makarova and Elena Vesnina, the top seeds, 6:4; 6:4 to win the doubles title.

The winners had originally expected to play with different partners and made a last minute decision to pair up for one of the biggest tennis events outside the Grand Slams.

 
 
 
