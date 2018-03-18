Barbora Strýcová wins Indian Wells doubles title with last minute partner

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová turned a last minute doubles pairing into a winning combination when she won the Indian Wells title with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.
They beat Russia’s Ekateria Makarova and Elena Vesnina, the top seeds, 6:4; 6:4 to win the doubles title.
The winners had originally expected to play with different partners and made a last minute decision to pair up for one of the biggest tennis events outside the Grand Slams.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
President Zeman’s Chinese advisor arrested
Growing concern over plight of leading Chinese investor in the Czech Republic