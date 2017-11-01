Ban on drinking in streets to be extended to whole of Prague 1

Local politicians in Prague 1 have given their agreement to a blanket ban on the consumption of alcohol in the streets of the city centre district, Novinky.cz reported. A new version of a long-standing edict was prepared by Prague City Hall and approved by Prague 1 officials on Tuesday, the news site said. Current fines of CZK 1,000 are set to increase to CZK 10,000.
A hitherto ban on alcohol consumption in Prague 1 has targeted selected streets, but the new edict will apply to the entire district. People will also be barred from carrying open bottles in set places, if the move wins final approval from City Hall.
