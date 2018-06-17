Ballet dancer Darja Klimentová among recipients of this year’s Trebbia award

The Trebbia foundation for artists and art benefactors will hand out its annual awards at a ceremony in the Spanish Hall of Prague Castle on Sunday evening. The prize for lifetime achievement will go to Czech opera singer Eva Randová.
Slovak photographer Zuzana Mináčová and Czech-born Darja Klimentová, former Prima Ballerina of English National Ballet, will be among the recipients of the award for creative activities.
