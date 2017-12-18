Babiš’s ministers all now installed at government departments

All of the ministers in Andrej Babiš’s ANO minority government have now taken the reigns at their departments. On Monday morning Mr. Babiš did the rounds, accompanying Robert Plaga to the Ministry of Education, Ilja Šmíd to the Ministry of Culture, Jiří Milek to the Ministry of Agriculture and Klára Dostálová to the Ministry of Regional Development.

Once Mr. Babiš’s ministers have approved their own policy programme they will begin fresh efforts to win support for their minority government. On Tuesday ANO will speak to Christian Democrats’ chairman Pavel Bělobrádek.

The Social Democrats, the Mayors and Independents and the Czech Pirate Party have also confirmed that they will hold talks with representatives of the Babiš government in the coming days.