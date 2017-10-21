Babiš’s ANO score resounding success in Czech general elections

The centrist ANO party of billionaire businessman Andrej Babiš have scored a resounding success in the Czech general elections, taking 29.8 percent of the vote and coming first in all the country’s regions. The result is considerably higher than the 18.65 percent the grouping received in the last elections four years ago and leaves ANO with the possibility of forming a coalition with just one other party.

Also enjoying major success have been the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party led by Tomio Okamura, who were not in the previous lower house but have come in on 10.7 percent. The other big winners were another newcomer to the Chamber of Deputies, the Czech Pirate Party, who also received 10.7 percent.

The traditional main right-wing party the Civic Democrats enjoyed a bump, climbing from 7.7 percent in 2013 to 11.2 percent this time out. The Communists, who took 14.9 percent in 2013, saw a falloff in support, picking up 7.8 percent this time out.

The major losers on a dramatic day for Czech politics were the leaders of the outgoing government the Social Democrats, who saw their support nosedive from 20.45 percent in 2013 to 7.3 percent.

The Christian Democrats saw a slight decline, taking 5.8 percent, compared to 6.8 last time out. TOP 09 and the Mayors group reached the five-percent threshold for entrance to the lower house by the skin of their teeth, with 5.2 percent each. Turnout was 60.7 percent, a very slight rise on the figure for 2013.