ANO leader Andrej Babiš’s Agrofert got more in grants last year than it paid in taxes, according to the company’s freshly published annual report. Agrofert, which is a major player in the food, agriculture, chemicals and other sectors in the Czech Republic, paid taxes of CZK 1.505 billion and received CZK 1.533 billion in operating subsidies and green bonuses. It made a net profit of CZK 7.8 billion. The report also reveals that Agrofert’s staff was reduced in 2016 and that the company plans to make layoffs in Germany, where it runs bakeries.
