Babiš: Zeman to appoint Hamáček caretaker foreign minister Wednesday

The prime minister, Andrej Babiš of ANO, says he expects President Miloš Zeman to appoint the Social Democrats chairman, Jan Hamáček, as caretaker foreign minister when he swears in a new cabinet composed of nominees from both parties on Wednesday. Mr. Zeman is opposed to the Social Democrats’ candidate for foreign affairs, Miroslav Poche. Mr. Hamáček’s “main” portfolio will be interior.

Some Social Democrats are in favour of a lawsuit against Mr. Zeman for refusing to respect a list of ministerial candidates – including Mr. Poche – put forward by prime minister-designate Babiš. However, the ANO leader said on Tuesday that he saw no reason for such a move.

The Social Democrats’ deputies group say they will discuss on Monday how to respond to the president’s likely overlooking of Mr. Poche when new ministers take their oaths on Wednesday morning. The MEP says he has not been invited to the ceremony.

ANO and the Social Democrats are forming a minority coalition that would be propped up during key lower house votes by the Communists.