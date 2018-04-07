Babiš: Zeman position on government formation key

The acting Czech prime minister, ANO’s Andrej Babiš, says the position of President Miloš Zeman will be key as regards further steps to form a new government. Mr. Babiš is due to consult with the head of state on Tuesday.

Talks between ANO and the Social Democrats on forming a minority government that would be backed by the Communists broke down on Thursday night.

The sticking point in the negotiations was the Social Democrats’ demand that the party head the Ministry of the Interior. Mr. Babiš told Czech Television he could only imagine that was so they could “cover something up”.

The acting PM also said that the Social Democrats had not expressed interest in the labour and social affairs portfolio, which was close to their manifesto.