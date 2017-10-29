Babiš working to form minority government

The leader of the ANO party Andrej Babiš, who is to be tasked with forming the new Czech government on Tuesday, is working to form a minority government made up of outgoing ANO cabinet ministers and experts. Babiš told Czech Television on Sunday that all ministers in the outgoing cabinet with the exception of Finance Minister Ivan Pilny had agreed to stay on and he had found two experts from outside party ranks.

The other parties which won seats in the lower house have refused to enter into a coalition with ANO and only the Communist Party has said it would consider whether to support a minority cabinet headed by Babis. There is concern that with support from President Zeman such a cabinet could temporarily govern without a vote of confidence from the lower house.