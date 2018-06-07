Babiš to sue Slovakia over alleged secret police ties

Ruth Fraňková
07-06-2018
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who was re-appointed to the post on Wednesday, said that he would sue Slovakia in the European Court of Human Rights over allegations that he had been an informer for the Communist-era secret police.

The Regional Court in Bratislava last February rejected a petition from Mr. Babiš, who argued that he was wrongly listed as an agent of Czechoslovakia’s Communist-era secret police in the records of the Slovak National Memory Institute, which handles historical archives.

Babiš, a Slovak entrepreneur who now has Czech citizenship, maintains that, as an employee of a foreign trade firm, he had met with the secret police, but never pledged to cooperate.

