Babiš to reveal ministerial nominees on Friday

Prime Minister-designate Andrej Babiš of ANO plans to announce on Friday afternoon the names of nominees for a minority government he is attempting to form with the Social Democrats. On the same day President Miloš Zeman is due to hold a meeting with the Social Democrats’ candidate for foreign minister, who both Mr. Zeman and the ANO leader are opposed to.

Mr. Babiš is likely to reveal the new cabinet line-up after that meeting on Friday. He has refused to comment on the future of individual ministers in the current ANO-only acting cabinet.

The prospective ANO-Social Democrats coalition would be supported by the Communist Party on key votes in the lower house. The Communists are also against Mr. Poche being appointed foreign policy chief.