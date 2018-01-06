Babiš to persist with effort to form minority government if first vote fails

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says that if he makes a second attempt to form a government it too will be a minority one featuring only his ANO party. In an interview in the newspaper Právo on Saturday, Mr. Babiš said that said a minority government was the best and most practical option and that he had found being in a coalition in the previous government a “horror”.

The ANO government are expected on Wednesday to lose a first attempt to win the vote of confidence they need in the Chamber of Deputies. President Miloš Zeman has already said he will then allow Mr. Babiš’s party another attempt to find backing in the lower house.