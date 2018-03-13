Babiš to inform Zeman about government formation efforts next week

The prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, will next week inform President Miloš Zeman about his ongoing efforts to form a new government, the latter’s spokesperson, Jiří Ovčáček, said on Tuesday. Mr. Ovčáček said that Mr. Zeman would not issue the ANO leader with a deadline to create a cabinet soon, adding that he had plenty of time until the summer.

Mr. Babiš, whose first attempt to form a government failed after a failed confidence vote, said last week that he would try to accelerate the process. He is due to meet representatives of the Communists, Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Social Democrats on Thursday.

The leader of the Civic Democrats said he regarded an invitation to speak to ANO as nothing but an instrument to exert pressure on other potential coalition parties.