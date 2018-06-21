Babiš to attend informal EU migration talks Sunday

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, will attend an informal meeting of heads of state and government on the issue of migration and asylum policy in Brussels on Sunday. Mr. Babiš told reporters on Thursday that he would be taking part despite the fact the gathering would mainly concern countries that were on the front line as regards dealing with illegal immigrants.

The ANO leader said combating illegal migration was his main agenda ahead. Sunday’s meeting precedes a summit of all 28 EU members set for Brussels next Thursday and Friday.