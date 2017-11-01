Babiš selecting candidates for minority government

ANO leader Andrej Babiš says he has selected candidates to fill seven or eight cabinet posts in the minority government he is forming. Speaking on Wednesday, Mr. Babiš said he had a few names in mind for the post of minister of defence, with the ANO incumbent Martin Stropnický tipped to take over at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Babiš is at present seeking adepts for the posts of minister of education, industry and trade and culture. Some ANO ministers will hold onto their portfolios in the outgoing government.

On Tuesday President Miloš Zeman charged Mr. Babiš with forming a government after ANO took almost 30 percent in general elections. The head of state said he would allow the party to rule without having to win a vote of confidence, a move that critics say breaks with long-standing tradition.

Meanwhile, the leadership of ANO have called on the party’s regional governors who have also been elected to the Chamber of Deputies to choose one position and resign from the other. On Tuesday the party’s Jaroslava Pokorná Jermanová announced she was giving up her seat in the lower house and would only serve as governor of the South Bohemia Region.