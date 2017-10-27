Babiš says he will try and form minority government

Andrej Babiš, the head of the ANO party which dominated in the general elections last weekend, has told news website iDnes he will try and form a minority government made up of ANO together with politically-unaffiliated experts. He made the comment after failing to convince other parties in the lower house this week to come on board, namely the Civic Democrats, with whom ANO would have enough mandates to form a majority.

As he was turned away, Mr Babiš said he would try and form a government which would put forward a program which would at least in part take into consideration priorities of parties not in the cabinet. He did not say from whom he could get support in a confidence vote.