Babiš responds to French comments on EU meeting “boycott”

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, has responded to French comments regarding the Visegrad Four and an informal EU meeting on migration planned for Sunday. French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the fact that the V4 countries – which include the Czech Republic – were boycotting the mini-summit on Sunday would make it harder to find a Europe-wide deal on migration at a major summit of the EU 28 at the end of next week.

Mr. Babiš described Mr. Griveaux’s words as “unfortunate”. He said the V4 were not boycotting anything but were just not attending Sunday’s mini-summit, which he said had been called in a most irregular manner.

On Thursday morning the Czech PM said he was going to Sunday's meeting. However, after V4 and Austria talks later that day he said none of the Visegrad states would be represented there.