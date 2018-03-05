Babiš remains most popular of political leaders

The prime minister in resignation Andrej Babiš remains the country’s most popular leader of parties in the lower house, according to a new poll by the STEM agency. While his popularity has fallen (it is at 48 percent compared to 56 percent in March of last year) Mr Babiš still finished far ahead of Pirate Party chairman Ivan Bartoš and the head of Freedom and Direct Democracy Tomio Okamura, who gained 36 and 35 percent, respectively.

Tied for the lowest rung on the ladder, in the 8TH and 9th spots, are the leaders of TOP 09 Jiří Pospíšil and Stan’s Petr Gazdík, both with 24 percent.