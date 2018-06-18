Babiš: Proposed EU budget from 2021 unacceptable

The European Union’s proposed budget for the next programme period is “absolutely unacceptable” to the Czech Republic, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. He said on Monday that the future budget was flawed in a similar manner to the one that is currently in operation. Mr. Babiš said the EU had dictated programmes for the 2014 to 2020 period in which large sums were earmarked for social areas but were hard to access.

The Czech leader said his government was therefore mapping fields in which investment was required and would push for more funding for those in the period beginning 2021.