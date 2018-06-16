Babiš not to nominate Poche as foreign minister candidate

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will not suggest Social Democrat MEP Miroslav Poche as a candidate for the post of foreign minister. Mr Babiš told the daily Právo on Saturday that the reason was Poche’s stance on migrants.

Prime Minister Babiš se set to present President Zeman with the new cabinet line-up on Sunday. He plans to ask the lower house for a vote on confidence on July 11. President Zeman has opposed the Social Democrat’s choice of foreign minister, arguing that Poche backed immigrants coming to the country and has been critical of Israel.