Babiš: No change in defence spending plans after NATO summit

The Czech Republic will not change its plans regarding defence spending following a NATO summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Thursday. The Prague government will therefore continue increasing defence spending with a view to reaching the equivalent of 2 percent of gross domestic product by the year 2024.

U.S. President Donald Trump had pushed for accelerated spending on weapons at the two-day summit. Mr. Babiš said he had told Mr. Trump that it was important to speak about absolute expenditures on armaments.

The acting Czech minister of foreign affairs, Jan Hamáček, who was also at the summit, said attention should be paid to Mr. Trump’s arguments regarding the amount the U.S. was spending on Europe’s defence.