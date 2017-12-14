Babiš government unlikely to win confidence vote in parliament

Daniela Lazarová
14-12-2017
The newly-appointed minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is unlikely to win a vote of confidence in the lower house. Only the Communist Party has indicated that it might be willing to support the government under certain conditions. The Party of Freedom and Direct Democracy, which was considered a possible ally, said it has no reason to support the government since it will not implement the party’s policy priorities.

Prime Minister Babiš said he would seek support from parties across the political spectrum as soon as he returns from the EU summit in Brussels.

The majority of opposition parties have said the new government should not make important policy decisions until it gets a vote of confidence. The new prime minister has indicated he will request a vote of confidence in January of next year.

