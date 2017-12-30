Babiš government preparing changes in procedural rules

The new government of Andrej Babiš, which is making far reaching changes in the administration of individual ministries, wants to radically change the procedural working order of the government and strengthen the position of the prime minister in decision-making.

According to the changes proposed by Justice Minister and head of the government’s Legislative Council Robert Pelikán fewer people would be allowed to sit in on government meetings and changes of a non-legislative character would be consulted with fewer institutions. Press releases, now issued after every cabinet meeting, would no longer be the rule.

According to Justice Minister Pelikán the new regulations should boost the speed and efficiency of government decision-making.