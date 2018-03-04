Babiš for removal of Ondráček, days after ANO MPs elected him committee head

The prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, says he will propose the removal of Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček as the chairman of the lower house committee that oversees the General Inspectorate of the Security Services, which investigates police crimes.

The ANO leader made the statement on his Facebook page on Sunday evening, saying if anybody else proposed ousting Mr. Ondráček he would back the move.

This comes despite the fact that only on Friday deputies from Mr. Babiš’s ANO party helped vote the controversial Mr. Ondráček into the position.

Mr. Ondráček was a member of a riot police unit that beat protesters in 1989 and his election has caused a major outcry, with protests against it set to take place in Prague and 10 other cities and towns on Monday evening.