Members of Andrej Babiš’s family attempted to obfuscate the ownership structure of the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel with a view to covering up links between it and the ANO leader, Czech Radio reported on Wednesday.

The station said this allegation was contained in the police’s application to the Chamber of Deputies to lift the immunity of Mr. Babiš and a party colleague so they can be tried for abuse of subsidies in connection with Stork’s News.

The police say that the brother-in-law of the billionaire ANO chief created a number of fake contracts in a bid to hide the true owner of the farm, who prosecutors believe is Mr. Babiš himself.

Stork’s News, which previously belonged to Mr. Babiš’s Agrofert, received around CZK 50 million in EU subsidies.