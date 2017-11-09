Babiš dubs ANO candidate’s comments on Senate vote absurd

The head of the ANO party, Andrej Babiš, has described as absurd suggestions made by Jiří Hlavatý, who was recently elected to the lower house on the ANO ticket, iDnes.cz reported. Mr. Hlavatý says the voters who cast their ballots for him to become an MP should pay for a by-election to fill his Senate seat. The wealthy businessman automatically lost his Senate mandate when he won election to the Chamber of Deputies.

Mr. Babiš said he too had not known that the two seats could not be held simultaneously and that everybody made mistakes. But he said it was absurd that Mr. Hlavatý was talking about running for the Senate again and wants voters to pay for the by-election.