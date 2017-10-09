Babiš calls on trade minister to explain deal with EMH or resign

ANO leader Andrej Babiš has said Trade and Industry Minister Jiří Havlíček should provide an explanation as to why he signed a memorandum on a deal enabling the Australian company European Metals Holdings the right to mine lithium the Czech Republic or else resign.

Babiš described the agreement as „daylight robbery“ saying the privilege of mining the country’s natural resources should go to a Czech state-owned company.

The Communist Party agrees with the argument and has already collected 60 signatures in favour of calling a special session of Parliament on the matter ahead of the general elections.