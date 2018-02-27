Babiš calls on head of police oversight agency to quit

The prime minister in resignation, Andrej Babiš, has called on the director of the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces, Michal Murín, to resign. Mr. Murín told the news website Aktuálně.cz that Mr. Babiš asked him to step down twice this month, saying he had lost faith in the official. The inspectorate investigates crimes committed by members of the police.

Mr. Murín said the prime minister had told him that if he quit he would avoid being embroiled in a scandal. The head of the inspectorate can be removed on the proposal of the government and after deliberations by the lower house’s security committee.

Though the ANO government is in resignation it has removed made several high profile personnel changes, including the boss of CzechInvest, the heads of two hospitals and the director general of Czech Post.