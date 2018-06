The Czech prime minister designate, Andrej Babiš, says the biggest problem facing the European Union is illegal migration. He made the comments in a keynote address at the opening of the three-day Prague European Summit in the Czech capital.

Mr. Babiš told delegates that problems surrounding migration had led to a rise in political extremism and sparked discord between individual states. He added that the Prague government was ready to play in a role in the fight against illegal migration.