Babiš: ANO would like speaker’s role in new lower house

The leader of election winners ANO, Andrej Babiš, says the party would like to attain the post of speaker in the new Chamber of Deputies. However, Mr. Babiš told the news website Novinky.cz that ANO did not have sufficient votes to decide the post on their own and would be willing to make concessions to other parties and wished to hear their views.

On Sunday the ANO boss began speaking to representatives of other parties about the composition of the lower house in parallel with talks on establishing a coalition government.

The speaker in the last Chamber of Deputies was Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats.