Babiš and Zaorálek set for Czech pre-election tv debate

ANO leader Andrej Babiš and the election leader for the Social Democrats (ČSSD), Lubomír Zaorálek, are set for a pre-election head to head television debate on the eve of voting.

The two have accepted to take part in a face to face debate on commercial broadcaster TV Nova on the evening of October 19, according to the station.

At the same time public broadcaster, Czech Television, will be culminating a series of three thematic debates that week with leaders of 10 parties tipped to win the most votes.

Zaorálek said he did not think it was normal for the two debates on private and commercial channels to take place at the same time. He added that he did not want to avoid a debate with ANO’s Babiš on the latter’s support for allowing more foreign workers into the country to fill gaps on the labour market.

Elections to the lower house should take place on October 20 and 21.