Babiš and Faltýnek called to appear before immunity committee

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his ANO senior party colleague Jaroslav Faltýnek have been invited to appear before the lower house’s immunity committee on January 9. Investigators and the state attorney have also been invited to the meeting, which will focus on allegations that Mr. Babiš and Mr. Faltýnek unlawfully acquired around CZK 50 million in EU subsidies. They deny any wrongdoing.

The last Chamber of Deputies stripped the pair of their parliamentary immunity but they reacquired it by being reelected in October’s general elections.

The committee meeting will take place just one day before Mr. Babiš’s minority government are due to undergo a vote of confidence in the lower house.