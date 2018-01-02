Babiš: Agrofert taking OLAF to European court over Stork’s Nest investigation

Babiš: Agrofert to take OLAF to European court over Stork’s Nest investigation

The Czech company Agrofert has lodged a complaint with the European Union ombudsman and at the EU’s Court of Justice over the handling of an investigation into the provision of EU subsidies to the Stork’s Nest complex by the European Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF. The information was shared by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the former owner of Agrofert, on Tuesday.

Mr. Babiš has been accused of fraud in connection with the subsidies but denies any wrongdoing. He said he had not read the OLAF report on the matter and was not minded to do so.

The ANO leader was speaking after a traditional New Year’s lunch with President Miloš Zeman at the head of state’s retreat at Lány near Prague.