Temperatures in the Czech Republic in the next four weeks should remain average for the time of year, according to a regularly monthly weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Saturday. Day-time temperatures are expected to drop from the current 24 degrees to around 21 degrees Celsius. Rainfall levels are also expected to be average for the time of year.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves