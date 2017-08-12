Average temperatures expected in coming weeks

12-08-2017
Temperatures in the Czech Republic in the next four weeks should remain average for the time of year, according to a regularly monthly weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Saturday. Day-time temperatures are expected to drop from the current 24 degrees to around 21 degrees Celsius. Rainfall levels are also expected to be average for the time of year.

 
