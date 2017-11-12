Average age of Czech doctors keeps increasing

The average age of Czech doctors has been increasing, the head of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics Ladislav Dušek said at a meeting of the Czech Medical Chamber on Saturday. Concerns about the growing age of Czech doctors were raised by a number of other speakers at the meeting.

According to Mr Dušek, medical schools need to increase the number of graduates by 20 percent in order to replace the soon to be retired specialists. If nothing changes, around one fifth of Czech doctors will be older than 65 by the year 2025, he said.