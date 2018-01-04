Avalanche warning in mountains raised to level three

04-01-2018
The avalanche warning in the Czech Krkonoše Mountains has been increased to three on a five point scale after fresh snowfall and high winds.

The mountain rescue service said that around one metre of snow had formed on the top of the mountains with wind speeds of around 50 kilometres an hour.

Around 30 centimetres of the snow has fallen over the last 48 hours with another 25 centimetres expected during Thursday.

