Author and screenwriter Zdeněk Mahler dies at 89

Respected Czech author and screenwriter Zdeněk Mahler, who penned the screenplay for the 2011 film Lidice and other feature productions and wrote dozens of books, died on Saturday at the age of 89. He had been in hospital in Prague's Střešovice; the news of his death was confirmed by his family on Sunday.

Producer Adam Dvořák expressed sadness over the news. Mahler was not only a screenwriter but also a musicologist, publicist and also teacher