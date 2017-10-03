Australian firm pledges to process Lithium in Czech Republic

Lithium extracted in the Czech Republic near the German border at Cínovec should be processed in the country according to an agreement between the ministry of industry and the Australian mining company, European Metals Holdings. Mining should begin in 2022 the agreement continues.

European Metals says it is prepared to continue talks with the government about the precise processing and uses of lithium.

Lithium is used in batteries and is a key component for electric cars and other uses. The Czech Republic is reckoned to have around 3 percent of the world’s reserves.