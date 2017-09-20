Aung San Suu Kyi scheduled to visit Prague in October

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is scheduled to visit Prague next month, the news site Aktuálně.cz reported. She was invited by the Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, and should hold talks with both him and President Miloš Zeman. She is also due to speak at a human rights conference organised by the Václav Havel Library.

However, the Nobel Peace Prize winner cancelled a visit to the United Nations in New York recently following criticism of the treatment of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar and her Czech hosts fear the Prague trip may not in the end take place, Aktuálně.cz said.