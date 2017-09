Nobel Peace Prize winner, Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi has postponed her planned visit to the Czech Republic, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on its web page.

The ministry said Aung San Suu Kyi had been forced to change her plans amid growing tension over alleged human rights abuses by the Burmese military against the minority Rohingya people.

Aung San Suu Kyi last visited the Czech Republic in 2013 to attend the Forum 2,000 conference launched by the former Czech president Vaclav Havel.