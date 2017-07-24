The Ministry of Industry and Trade had mistakes amounting to tens of billions of crown in both its accounting and budget assessment report for 2015. The discrepancies were discovered in an audit by the Supreme Audit Office cited in a report by the Czech News Agency on Monday. The ministry’s 2015 financial statement contained mistakes amounting to over CZK 25 billion, while its budget assessment report was out by CZK 15.7 billion, the Supreme Audit Office found. The ministry has yet to respond to the findings.