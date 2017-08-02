Association says export growth headed for 10 percent to end of year

02-08-2017
The Czech Association of Exporters has suggested that export growth will continue at more than 10 percent till the end of the year. That should result in a record export figure of 3.5 trillion crowns for 2017, according to the association. The biggest question mark over the figure is whether labour shortages in certain key sectors of the Czech economy will start to bite more and whether the key auto industry sector will face a slowdown or production stoppages.

 
