One of Asia’s biggest investment funds, PAG Capital Asia is to invest the equivalent of 7.4 billion crowns in one of the daughter companies of Czech-based consumer loans company Home Credit. The investment in the Hong Kong registered daughter company is aimed at helping its development on Asian markets and an eventual stock market launch. Home Credit, whose majority shareholder is the PPF company of the richest Czech Petr Kellner, is already well established in China with around 13.2 million clients.