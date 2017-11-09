Ashes of first Czech Oscar winner Jandl interred at Vyšehrad

The ashes of the first Czech winner of an Oscar, Ivan Jandl, are to be interred at a tomb at Prague’s Vyšehrad cemetery on Thursday. Jandl received the Academy Juvenile Award for his role in the 1948 film The Search, in which he played a nine-year-old Auschwitz survivor looking for his mother in post-war Germany. He was not allowed to travel to the US to collect the award in person.

The late child actor’s remains are being placed at Vyšehrad on the initiative of the Czech Association of Actors. Ivan Jandl did not continue as an actor but found work as an announcer on Czechoslovak Radio. He died in 1987.