Artist to hire normal families to live in centre of tourist town Český Krumlov

The conceptual artist Kateřina Šedá has unveiled plans for a new project aimed at countering the predominance of tourists in the South Bohemian town of Český Krumlov. Šedá is seeking to hire a number of families to live in the historical centre for three months in the summer and “visibly pursue normal life in the streets of the town”, iDnes.cz reported on Tuesday.

Entitled UNES-CO, the project is and is part of the Czech Republic’s entry in Venice’s Architecture Biennale.

Heavy tourism means that few locals now live or spend much time in the centre of Český Krumlov.