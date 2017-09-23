Arsonist sets fires in Brno in early hours of Saturday

Jan Velinger
23-09-2017
An arsonist set a series of fires along a route between Královo Pole and Žabovřesky in Brno, the Czech Republic's second-largest city, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighter were called to six locations where a total of five transport containers and 15 garbage cans had been set alight. The first call came at 05:15.

Damage resulting from the arson amounted to around 50,000 crowns but would have been higher had firefighters not acted quickly.

A motorcycle parked near one of the fires was partially damaged.

 
 
 
 
