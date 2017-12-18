Arrested officers facing unauthorised phone tapping charges

Two police officers arrested last week by the General Inspectorate of the Security Services are suspected of unauthorised phone tapping, Czech Radio reported on Monday, referring to the charges against them. Eight other people were also detained last week on suspicion of attempting to influence criminal proceedings.

The two officers are accused of receiving information on phone numbers from a manager at mobile operator Vodafone without obtaining permission from a judge. The pair deny any wrongdoing and a spokesperson for Vodafone said the company was unaware of any such leak.