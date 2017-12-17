Around a quarter of Czech restaurants seen open for Christmas

Around a quarter of Czech restaurants should be open over Christmas day, according to a survey by Internet restaurant and gastronomic guide, Restu.cz.

Those likely to be open will probably be at the top end of the market and in larger towns and cities. In Prague, the proportion of restaurants open could rise up to 35 percent. They traditionally offer special menus, often reserved in advance, for the occasion.

Around 53 percent of hotels are expected to be open, according to the site Hotel.cz.