Around 4,000 people protested against Miloš Zeman on Wednesday

About 4,000 people gathered on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Wednesday night to demonstrate in support of Czech Television. The event, entitled We Won’t Give Zeman CT!, was organised in response to a verbal attack by President Miloš Zeman on the broadcaster and other journalists during his inauguration speech last Thursday.

The rally started with the participants paying respect to Ján Kuciak, a Slovak investigative journalist, who was most likely murdered for exposing corruption in high office in late February.

Meanwhile, the recently reinstalled head of state is under fire for hosting a concert for his supporters at Prague Castle.