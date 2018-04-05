Army, police and judiciary enjoy high public trust

The army, police and the judiciary are the most trusted institutions in the country according to the outcome of a March poll conducted by the CVVM agency.

The army is trusted by 69 percent of Czechs and the police by 66 percent and the judiciary by 56 percent.

The least trustworthy are the press, NGOs and churches, although public trust in the press has risen from 30 to 39 percent as compared to a poll conducted last October.